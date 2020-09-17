Nathan Eric Westray, age 33, of Pioneer, died on Thursday, Sept. 10.

He is survived by his mother, Sheila Westray; father, Rickey Westray; daughter, Rosalyn Moore; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Family received friends Tuesday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home. The funeral service followed with the Rev. George Asbury, Cliff Branam and the Rev. David Rowser officiating.

A private interment will be held.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Springs of Life, P.O. Box 893 Jellico, TN 37762.

Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

