1/
Nathan Eric Westray
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nathan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nathan Eric Westray, age 33, of Pioneer, died on Thursday, Sept. 10.
He is survived by his mother, Sheila Westray; father, Rickey Westray; daughter, Rosalyn Moore; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Family received friends Tuesday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home. The funeral service followed with the Rev. George Asbury, Cliff Branam and the Rev. David Rowser officiating.
A private interment will be held.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Springs of Life, P.O. Box 893 Jellico, TN 37762.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in LaFollette Press from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7441
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved