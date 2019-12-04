Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ned Arthur Koble. View Sign Service Information Walters Funeral Home - LaFollette 509 East Central Ave. Lafollette , TN 37766 (423)-562-2424 Send Flowers Obituary



He attended LaFollette United Methodist Church. Ned was a Retired First Lieutenant in the United States Marine Corp. having served in the Korean War. Ned was past Master of Mt. Moriah Lodge No. 28 F. & A.M. in Bordentown, NJ, and a Member of Campbell County Masonic Lodge No. 778 F. & A.M.

He was a licensed private pilot, enjoyed riding his motorcycles, and was an Extra Class Ham Radio Operator with the call letters of AA2LN. Ned was a Member of the Fin, Fur, and Feather Gun Club in New Jersey, and the Campbell County Senior Citizens Center.

HE is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur F. Koble and Milvada Robinson Koble.

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Koble; son, Stuart F. Koble and wife, Susan; daughters, Susan, Sandra, and Sherri; Several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Nancy Knowles of New Hamphire; and several other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

The family received friends Sunday, Dec. 1 before services. Funeral services were Sunday, Dec. 1 at LaFollette United Methodist Church with the Rev. Dr. Chris Stanfield officiating. Masonic Rites were held and conducted by Campbell County Masonic Lodge No. 778 F. & A.M. Family and Friends met at Walters Funeral Home and proceeded to Powell Valley Cemetery for graveside services and interment with full military honors conducted by the Campbell County Honor Guard. Online condolences for Mr. Koble may be made at

Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

December 5, 2019

