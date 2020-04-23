Niles "Ed" Edward Leforce, Jr., age 51, of Jellico, passed away Wednesday, April 15, at his home. He was born Jan. 27, 1969 in Corbin, Kentucky. Ed was a lifetime member of the Jellico Rescue Squad and Captain of the South Whitley Volunteer Fire Department. He served as a Reserve Deputy for the Campbell County Sheriff Department for several years. Ed was of the Pentecostal Faith.
He is preceded in death by his father, Niles Edward Leforce, Sr.; mother, Helen Louise Chambers Bales; brother, Larry " Peanut" Patrick Kesterson.
He is survived by his wife, Deanna Smith Leforce; daughters, Kindal Hun and husband Aaron of Corbin, Kentucky. Jessica Shaye Hill and husband Daniel of Newport News, Virginia; five grandchildren, Jace, Maci, and Kenna Haun, Draven and Jarvan Hill; brother, Cecil Dewayne Leforce and wife Lori of Jellico; sister, Nina Siler and husband Milford of Duff; father and mother-in-law, Ron and Sharlene Smith of Clairfield; nieces and nephews that loved him dearly, Hayley, Alexis and Logan Henderson, Jerry and Natasha Siler, Dustin and Kayla LeForce, Patrick and Tamara Silcox; and a host of relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
All services were private with the Rev. Ray Landes officiating.
Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.
