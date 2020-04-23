Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Niles Edward "Ed" Leforce Jr.. View Sign Service Information Harp Funeral Home 572 South Main Street Jellico , TN 37762 (423)-784-6364 Send Flowers Obituary

Niles "Ed" Edward Leforce, Jr., age 51, of Jellico, passed away Wednesday, April 15, at his home. He was born Jan. 27, 1969 in Corbin, Kentucky. Ed was a lifetime member of the Jellico Rescue Squad and Captain of the South Whitley Volunteer Fire Department. He served as a Reserve Deputy for the Campbell County Sheriff Department for several years. Ed was of the Pentecostal Faith.

He is preceded in death by his father, Niles Edward Leforce, Sr.; mother, Helen Louise Chambers Bales; brother, Larry " Peanut" Patrick Kesterson.

He is survived by his wife, Deanna Smith Leforce; daughters, Kindal Hun and husband Aaron of Corbin, Kentucky. Jessica Shaye Hill and husband Daniel of Newport News, Virginia; five grandchildren, Jace, Maci, and Kenna Haun, Draven and Jarvan Hill; brother, Cecil Dewayne Leforce and wife Lori of Jellico; sister, Nina Siler and husband Milford of Duff; father and mother-in-law, Ron and Sharlene Smith of Clairfield; nieces and nephews that loved him dearly, Hayley, Alexis and Logan Henderson, Jerry and Natasha Siler, Dustin and Kayla LeForce, Patrick and Tamara Silcox; and a host of relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

All services were private with the Rev. Ray Landes officiating.

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

April 23, 2020

