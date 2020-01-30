Nina Sue Pierce

Walters Funeral Home - LaFollette
509 East Central Ave.
Lafollette, TN
37766
(423)-562-2424
Nina Sue Pierce, age 72, of Speedwell, died on Monday, Jan 27. She was of the Baptist Faith, and was a member of New Salem Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, James Lee Pierce; parents, Fred and Lassie Owens Mayes.
She is survived by her daughter, Lenore Leach; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
A private family graveside service will be held.
Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
January 30, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on Jan. 31, 2020
