Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Norma A. Dyke, 84, born Dec. 28, 1934 in Windham, Vermont, "left the scene of action" on Feb. 9 in Nashville. Norma and her husband, William Robert Dyke, served many years as medical missionaries in Kingston, Jamaica and Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Forty years ago, they moved to Jellico, where they worked at the Jellico Community Hospital until retirement. Norma spent the last few years of her life at the Maybelle Carter Retirement Community in Madison, Tennessee. Norma loved traveling and took her children all over the world, and continued traveling into retirement. She loved baking for friends and family, and was known as the "cookie lady." She had a wonderful sense of humor and loved poetry, reading and going to church. Her last day started at the Madison Campus SDA Church and ended with her resting in Jesus.

Norma was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Robert; both of her parents; and ten of her brothers and sisters.

Norma is survived by her two sons, Rodney (Peggy) Dyke, of Shreveport, Louisiana and Bryan (Denise) Dyke of Cleveland, Tennessee; two daughters, Heidi (Steven) Foulk, of Largo, Florida and Sharon (Julie Berbiglia)

Family will celebrate her life in a private memorial in the Spring of 2019.

Memorial donations can be made in her name to the Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA).

Spring Hill Funeral Home & Cemetery, of Nashville, was in charge of the arrangements.



Norma A. Dyke, 84, born Dec. 28, 1934 in Windham, Vermont, "left the scene of action" on Feb. 9 in Nashville. Norma and her husband, William Robert Dyke, served many years as medical missionaries in Kingston, Jamaica and Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Forty years ago, they moved to Jellico, where they worked at the Jellico Community Hospital until retirement. Norma spent the last few years of her life at the Maybelle Carter Retirement Community in Madison, Tennessee. Norma loved traveling and took her children all over the world, and continued traveling into retirement. She loved baking for friends and family, and was known as the "cookie lady." She had a wonderful sense of humor and loved poetry, reading and going to church. Her last day started at the Madison Campus SDA Church and ended with her resting in Jesus.Norma was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Robert; both of her parents; and ten of her brothers and sisters.Norma is survived by her two sons, Rodney (Peggy) Dyke, of Shreveport, Louisiana and Bryan (Denise) Dyke of Cleveland, Tennessee; two daughters, Heidi (Steven) Foulk, of Largo, Florida and Sharon (Julie Berbiglia) Smith , of Nashville; brother, Albert (Marie) Smith; three grandchildren, LeAnn (Serge) Gerapy, Rob (Sara) Dyke and Stephen Dyke; five great-grandchildren; over 50 nieces and nephews; and many other family members.Family will celebrate her life in a private memorial in the Spring of 2019.Memorial donations can be made in her name to the Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA).Spring Hill Funeral Home & Cemetery, of Nashville, was in charge of the arrangements. Funeral Home Spring Hill Funeral Home and Cemetery

5110 Gallatin Pike

Nashville , TN 37216

(615) 865-1101 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in LaFollette Press on Feb. 21, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obituaries for LaFollette Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close