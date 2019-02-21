Norma A. Dyke, 84, born Dec. 28, 1934 in Windham, Vermont, "left the scene of action" on Feb. 9 in Nashville. Norma and her husband, William Robert Dyke, served many years as medical missionaries in Kingston, Jamaica and Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Forty years ago, they moved to Jellico, where they worked at the Jellico Community Hospital until retirement. Norma spent the last few years of her life at the Maybelle Carter Retirement Community in Madison, Tennessee. Norma loved traveling and took her children all over the world, and continued traveling into retirement. She loved baking for friends and family, and was known as the "cookie lady." She had a wonderful sense of humor and loved poetry, reading and going to church. Her last day started at the Madison Campus SDA Church and ended with her resting in Jesus.
Norma was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Robert; both of her parents; and ten of her brothers and sisters.
Norma is survived by her two sons, Rodney (Peggy) Dyke, of Shreveport, Louisiana and Bryan (Denise) Dyke of Cleveland, Tennessee; two daughters, Heidi (Steven) Foulk, of Largo, Florida and Sharon (Julie Berbiglia) Smith, of Nashville; brother, Albert (Marie) Smith; three grandchildren, LeAnn (Serge) Gerapy, Rob (Sara) Dyke and Stephen Dyke; five great-grandchildren; over 50 nieces and nephews; and many other family members.
Family will celebrate her life in a private memorial in the Spring of 2019.
Memorial donations can be made in her name to the Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA).
Published in LaFollette Press on Feb. 21, 2019