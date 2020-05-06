Norman Linden Tackett

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norman Linden Tackett.
Service Information
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN
37766
(423)-562-7441
Obituary
Send Flowers

Norman Linden Tackett, age 80, of LaFollette passed away Wednesday, April 29. He was a member of Beech Fork Baptist Church, a retired Coal Miner and retired from Levis.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Flora Lawson Tackett; brother, Vernon Tackett.
He is survived by his wife, Jewell Cross Tackett; son and daughter-in-law; Chris and Ssie Love Tackett; grandchildren, Ryan Tackett, Dylan Tackett and Megan Tackett; sisters, Veltena Phillips, Henrietta and husband Archie Bullock, Wanda Bullock, Ruby Tinch and Betty Young; special friends, Alvin "Bucky" Carr, Ray Powell and Paul Gibson.
Family and friends may call at their convenience Saturday, May 2 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home. Graveside Service and Interment was held Saturday, May 2 at Beech Fork Cemetery in Caryville, with the Rev. C.W. Fraker officiating.
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
May 7, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on May 7, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.