Norman Linden Tackett, age 80, of LaFollette passed away Wednesday, April 29. He was a member of Beech Fork Baptist Church, a retired Coal Miner and retired from Levis.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Flora Lawson Tackett; brother, Vernon Tackett.
He is survived by his wife, Jewell Cross Tackett; son and daughter-in-law; Chris and Ssie Love Tackett; grandchildren, Ryan Tackett, Dylan Tackett and Megan Tackett; sisters, Veltena Phillips, Henrietta and husband Archie Bullock, Wanda Bullock, Ruby Tinch and Betty Young; special friends, Alvin "Bucky" Carr, Ray Powell and Paul Gibson.
Family and friends may call at their convenience Saturday, May 2 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home. Graveside Service and Interment was held Saturday, May 2 at Beech Fork Cemetery in Caryville, with the Rev. C.W. Fraker officiating.
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
May 7, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on May 7, 2020