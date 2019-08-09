Octavia S. Robertson, age 96, of Speedwell, passed away Friday, May 24.
She was a member of Jacksboro Church of Christ.
She loved her family and especially her grandchildren, and along with her husband, Thomas spent winters in Florida. She is preceded in death by her daughters, Ruth Phillips and Regina Chadwell; parents, Ralph and Pearl Worley; brothers, Ed, Jack, Bobbie; sisters, Barbara, Lona Dean, and Ines.
She is survived by her husband, Thomas Robertson; son, Thomas Robertson, Jr.; nine grandchildren; eight great-Grandchildren; nieces, Susie, Rhonda, Carrie; nephews, Danny, Bryan, Brandon, and Ray; Several other relatives and friends.
The family received friends Tuesday, May 28, at Walters Funeral Home Chapel with services followed with the Minister Carl Hicks and the Minister George Wright officiating. Interment followed at Campbell Memorial Gardens. Online condolences for Mrs. Robertson may be made at www.waltersfuneralhome.net.
Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
