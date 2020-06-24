Olive Grae Lay
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Olive's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Olive Grae Lay, age 88, of Knoxville, went to be with the Lord on June 19. Olive was a loving mother, grandmother and a friend. Member of Black Oak Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Fred C. Lay; son, Scott Lay; grandson, Brandon Birchfield; parents, Albert and Myrtle Lay; son-in-law, Wesley Poe; brother, David Baker.
She is survived by sons, David, Freddie, and Steve Lay; daughters, Jana Poe, and Susan Birchfield; grandchildren, Matthew Poe, Alison Stapleton, Tara Miller, Christopher and Michael Lay, Logan and Lexi Lay, Aaron Lay, John Austin Lay, Lacee Lay, Kayla Thomas, Amanda Morse; 16 great-grandchildren.
Family and friends met Wednesday, June 24, at Campbell Memorial Gardens 145 Dossett Lane Jacksboro TN, 37757 for a Graveside Service Officiated by the Pastor Dale Baker.
Online condolences can be made at www.mynattfh.com.
Mynatt Funeral Home of Knoxville was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
June 25, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in LaFollette Press from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Visitation
10:45 AM
Campbell Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
JUN
24
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Campbell Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved