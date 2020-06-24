Olive Grae Lay, age 88, of Knoxville, went to be with the Lord on June 19. Olive was a loving mother, grandmother and a friend. Member of Black Oak Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Fred C. Lay; son, Scott Lay; grandson, Brandon Birchfield; parents, Albert and Myrtle Lay; son-in-law, Wesley Poe; brother, David Baker.
She is survived by sons, David, Freddie, and Steve Lay; daughters, Jana Poe, and Susan Birchfield; grandchildren, Matthew Poe, Alison Stapleton, Tara Miller, Christopher and Michael Lay, Logan and Lexi Lay, Aaron Lay, John Austin Lay, Lacee Lay, Kayla Thomas, Amanda Morse; 16 great-grandchildren.
Family and friends met Wednesday, June 24, at Campbell Memorial Gardens 145 Dossett Lane Jacksboro TN, 37757 for a Graveside Service Officiated by the Pastor Dale Baker.
LaFollette Press
June 25, 2020
