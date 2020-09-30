1/1
Olive (Stratton) Moore
Olive Stratton Moore, age 90, of LaFollette, entered into God's loving embrace on Friday, Sept. 25.
She was born Nov. 4, 1929 to the late Claude and Nell (Covington) Stratton in Fountain City.
She was a member of Caryville First Baptist Church.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Danny J. Moore; brother, Ted Stratton; sister, Jean Lickert.
She is survived by her loving husband of 72 years, James R. Moore, Jr.; son, James R. Moore III (Helen); granddaughter, Marla A. Moore; grandson, James Reese Moore IV (Ashley); great-grandchildren, Bailey, Carter, Daniel Justin and Carrie; friend and caregiver, Charlene Longmire.
Family received friends Sunday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home.
Family and friends met Monday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceeded to Woodlawn Cemetery for a graveside service and interment with the Rev. Gary Parker officiating.
Online condolences may be made at httpp://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
October 1, 2020

Published in LaFollette Press from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Cross Smith Funeral Home
SEP
28
Funeral
11:30 AM
Cross Smith Funeral Home
SEP
28
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Woodlawn Cemetery
SEP
28
Interment
12:00 PM
Woodlawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7441
