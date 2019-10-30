Ollie Phillips Carroll, age 90, of LaFollette, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 26.
She was member of Calvary Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by husband, Jasper Carroll; sons, Donnie, Ronnie and Bobby Carroll; grandson, Bryson Carroll; siblings, Jack Phillips, Eva Bunch, Ervia Moore McCullah, Reba Carroll; one infant sister.
She is survived by daughters, Josie and Lee Carter, Betty Ruan, Darlene Carroll, Delores and Jim Perkins, Thola Carroll Daughtery; sons, James Carroll and Jay Harold Carroll; 23 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; brother, Virgil Phillips; sisters, Loriane Phillips, Ella Mae Ellison; several nieces and nephews and a host of friends to mourn her passing.
Family received friends on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at Cross-Smith Chapel with Funeral Service following immediately with the Rev. Bo Freemen and the Rev. Bill Waddell officiating
Interment at Bakers Forge Cemetery following funeral service.
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
October 31, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Oct. 31, 2019