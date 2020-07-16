Ollie Evelyn Baird Ellison, age 94, of Newcomb, passed away Thursday, July 9, at her home. She was born Aug. 5, 1925 in Elk Valley.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Sylvester Ellison; daughters, Darlene Ellison and Bertha Lewallen; grandsons, James Cassidy, Henry Lewallen, Jr.; great-grandsons, Jason Northern,

Jacob Cassidy; parents, Dan and Elizabeth Adkins Baird; sister, Bertha Higgins; brothers, Charles Baird, Zeb Baird, Andrew Baird.

She is survived by her son, Sylvester Ellison, Jr. and Kim; daughters,

Geraldine Rich, Becky Ulrich and husband Bert; grandsons,Dustin Lewallen and Autumn Owens, Bert Ulrich and wife Teasa, Robert Leach, Frances Rich, Mitchel Rich, Wayne Rich,

Virgil Leach, Bobby Leach, Josh Allen, Samuel Allen, Jerry Leach and wife April; grand-daughters, Tribbie Northern, Kim Ball, Pat Luttrell, Kathy Serrno, Laura Green, thirty-three grandchildren and thirty-three great-great grandchildren; Son-in-law, Henry Lewallen; very special sister, Cora Huckaby; and a host of very special nieces, nephews and friends to mourn her passing.

The family received friends Saturday, July 11, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with funeral followed on July 12 at the Funeral Home

with the Rev. Junior Dople officiating. Burial to follow in the Valley View Cemetery (Pioneer) Elk Valley.

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

July 16, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store