Omar C. Gwin, age 79, of Jacksboro, passed away on Friday, March 27. He formerly attended Caryville Baptist Church and retired from Midland Powder Company.
He is preceded in death by her parents, Orien and Pernie Gwin; father and mother-in-law, Ancil and Juanita Byrd.
He is survived by his wife, Jackie Gwin; son, Curtis and wife Michelle Gwin; grandchildren, James and Emily Gwin; brother, Lynn and Linda Gwin; sisters, June Forstner, Gwindolyn Gwin; special nephews, Lynn Gwin and Heston Gwin; special brother and sister-in-law, James and Barbara Freytag; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Family and friends may called at their convenience Sunday, March 29 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home. Graveside Service and Interment was Sunday, March 29 at Jacksboro Cemetery, with the Rev. Gary Parker officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to Back Pack for Kids at Mnt. Paran Baptist Church 821 Mnt. Paran Road, Jacksboro Tn. 37757.
Online condolences may be given at www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
April 2, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on Apr. 2, 2020