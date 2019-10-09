Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Opal Leach. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Opal Leach, was born on November 19, 1925 in Jellico. Heaven began rejoicing on Oct. 4 when she left her earthly home and was received by her Lord and savior. She was a lifelong servant of the Lord and concerned for her family, coworkers, and all to know her savior. She loved playing the piano and organ at church and at home. Opal loved teaching Sunday school and attending church. Among several paths where many people experienced here kindness, she most enjoyed teaching in the school system. She truly loved being around her family and she will be sadly missed.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Roy Leach; parents, Clarence and Francis Logan; sister, Dorothy Logan; brother, Carl Logan.

She is survived by her son, Michael Leach and (Jo Ann); grandson, Dustin Leach and (Terica), Mason and Ansley; sister, Pearl Moses; brother, Clarence Logan, Jr.

Family and friends gathered on Tuesday Oct. 8, led by the Rev. Roger Stanley. On Wednesday Oct. 9,family and friends gathered at the funeral chapel for a procession to Bowlin Cemetery for a graveside service.

The family would like to express a most heartfelt thank you to Pearl Moses for her kindness during Opal's decline. We also want to thank caregivers Shirley, Mary, Eva, Judy, and Michelle. Opal loved getting in the car with Shirley and going places. The family wants to also thank the Beech Tree Manor staff for the care that Opal received, she enjoyed feeling special.

Llewellyn Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

October 10, 2019

