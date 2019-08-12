Opal Orick age 91 of LaFollette went to be with the Lord at the LaFollette Health and Rehab Center on Friday, April 19. She was born August 10, 1927. She was a member of Coolidge First Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Ernest Orick; parents, Joseph and Pearl Siler; sons in law, Steve Morris, Carl Rutherford; brothers, Arlie, Frank, Jack, and Leland Siler; sister, Ellen Marcum.
She is survived by her son, Denny Orick; daughters, Linda Rutherford, Donna Morris; two grandchildren, David Rutherford and wife, Heather, Emily Whited and husband, Joe; five great-granddaughters, Ashley, Madison, and Karlie Whited, Peyton Brandenburg and Zoriana Rutherford; brothers, Joe and Roy (Rusty) Siler; sister, Mary Hummel; a host of friends to mourn her passing.
A special thank you to the employees of LaFollette Health and Rehab Center.
The family received friends Sunday April 21 with funeral services following at New Horizon Baptist Church with the Rev. Charles Kohlmeyer and the Rev. Chris Thomas officiating. Family and friends met Monday April 22, at Walters Funeral Home and proceed to Woodlawn Cemetery for graveside services and interment.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Campbell County Cancer Association, P. O. Box 122, Jacksboro, TN 37757.
Online condolences for may be made at www.waltersfuneralhome.net.
Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of the arrangements.
LaFollette Press
April 25, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 13, 2019