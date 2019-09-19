Opal (Douglas) Thompson, age 94, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Sunday, Sept. 8. She was born in Jellico, on May 8 1925. Opal was the second child born to the late; Walter and Emma (Roberts) Douglas.
Also preceded in death by her sisters, Thelma Brown Heatwole, Walter Mae Bowlin, Mary Margarette Brown.
She loved, and was devoted to her loving nieces and nephews. She also had wonderful cousins, friends and neighbors that she loved dearly. She had a very special place in her heart to care for sick loved ones and help those in need.
She retired from Cincinnati Bell Telephone Company where she devoted 50+ years of service as a telephone operator.
She was a life-long member of the Jellico Church of God of the Mountain Assembly.
The family received friends Wednesday, Sept. 11 up to funeral hour.
The funeral services will be held in her hometown of Jellico, at the Llewellyn Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday, Sept. 11 with her pastors the Rev. Ray Landes and the Rev. Scott Landes officiating, The burial followed in the Douglas Cemetery at (Crouches Creek).
The Llewellyn Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
September 19, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Sept. 20, 2019