Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Opal (Dougals) Thompson. View Sign Service Information Llewellyn Funeral Home 750 S Main St Jellico , TN 37762 (423)-784-6386 Visitation 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Llewellyn Funeral Home 750 S Main St Jellico , TN 37762 View Map Funeral service 3:00 PM Llewellyn Funeral Home 750 S Main St Jellico , TN 37762 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Opal (Douglas) Thompson, age 94, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Sunday, Sept. 8. She was born in Jellico, on May 8 1925. Opal was the second child born to the late; Walter and Emma (Roberts) Douglas.

Also preceded in death by her sisters, Thelma Brown Heatwole, Walter Mae Bowlin, Mary Margarette Brown.

She loved, and was devoted to her loving nieces and nephews. She also had wonderful cousins, friends and neighbors that she loved dearly. She had a very special place in her heart to care for sick loved ones and help those in need.

She retired from Cincinnati Bell Telephone Company where she devoted 50+ years of service as a telephone operator.

She was a life-long member of the Jellico Church of God of the Mountain Assembly.

The family received friends Wednesday, Sept. 11 up to funeral hour.

The funeral services will be held in her hometown of Jellico, at the Llewellyn Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday, Sept. 11 with her pastors the Rev. Ray Landes and the Rev. Scott Landes officiating, The burial followed in the Douglas Cemetery at (Crouches Creek).

The Llewellyn Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

September 19, 2019

Opal (Douglas) Thompson, age 94, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Sunday, Sept. 8. She was born in Jellico, on May 8 1925. Opal was the second child born to the late; Walter and Emma (Roberts) Douglas.Also preceded in death by her sisters, Thelma Brown Heatwole, Walter Mae Bowlin, Mary Margarette Brown.She loved, and was devoted to her loving nieces and nephews. She also had wonderful cousins, friends and neighbors that she loved dearly. She had a very special place in her heart to care for sick loved ones and help those in need.She retired from Cincinnati Bell Telephone Company where she devoted 50+ years of service as a telephone operator.She was a life-long member of the Jellico Church of God of the Mountain Assembly.The family received friends Wednesday, Sept. 11 up to funeral hour.The funeral services will be held in her hometown of Jellico, at the Llewellyn Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday, Sept. 11 with her pastors the Rev. Ray Landes and the Rev. Scott Landes officiating, The burial followed in the Douglas Cemetery at (Crouches Creek).The Llewellyn Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.LaFollette PressSeptember 19, 2019 Published in LaFollette Press on Sept. 20, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for LaFollette Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close