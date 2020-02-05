Ora Marie Ellison, age 88, of Speedwell, passed away Sunday, Feb. 2. She was a life long Child of God and of the Baptist faith. She retired from Imperial Reading after 39 years. She is preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Ellison; parents, Henry and Mary Fields Thomas; brothers, Clarence and Junior Thomas.
She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Foster and husband David; sons, Tommy Ellison and wife Michelle and Daryl Elison; grandchildren, Daniel, Rebekah, Brittany, Jacob, Joey and Leah; great-grandchildren, Sylvia and Lettie; brothers, Arville, Donnie, and Cas Thomas; sisters, Barbara Davis and husband Glen, Genevea Taylor and husband Hershel, Gladys Ellison and husband Blue, Bernice Kingseed and Sue May; and a host of several nieces and nephews to mourn her passing.
Family will receive friends 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with Funeral to follow at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Jimmy Branscomb and the Rev. David Mundy officiating.
Family and friends will meet 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceed to Academy Cemetery for 11 a.m. interment.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Children Bible Ministry, 111 CBM Camp Road, Watauga, TN 37694.
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
February 6, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on Feb. 6, 2020