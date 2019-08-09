Orval L. Rains, age 87, of LaFollette, died Wednesday, May 15.
He is preceded in death by his parents, John Richard and Sarah (Crabtree) Rains.
He is survived by his sons, Nathaniel Rains of Jacksboro, Joel (Rinda) Rains of LaFollette; daughters, Kimberly Renee Rains of Jacksboro, Tammy (Larry) Inman of LaFollette.
Visitation was held Friday, May 17, in the chapel of Martin Wilson Funeral Home followed by funeral service with the Rev. James Adkins officiating. Friends and family met Saturday, May 18, in procession to Willoughby cemetery. Campbell County Honor Guard will be in charge of interment with military honors.
The Martin Wilson Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
May 23, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 10, 2019