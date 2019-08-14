Oscar Verldon Hicks, Jr., age 78, of Morristown, passed away on August 8. He was a devoted follower of Jesus Christ. He and his family moved to Morristown in 1971 and became members of First Baptist Church soon after. There he served as a deacon and a member of the Media Ministry for over 30 years. He served on the Stewardship Committee for the new sanctuary built in the mid-1980's as well as secretary of his Sunday School class. He was devoted to the Father and made sure the family attended church every Sunday.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Oscar V. Hicks, Sr. and Bonnie Freeman Hicks; son, Trevor J. Hicks who passed away as an infant.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sandra Lee Hicks; son, Derek V. Hicks, and wife Lynn; daughter, Kristie L. Noble and husband Ralph; five grandchildren, Andrew, Abigail, Ashley Anna, Nicholas and Rebecca; sister, Linda F. Wicker; brother, Rickey L. Hicks.

Graveside Services were Monday, Aug. 12 in the Valley View Cemetery.

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of local arrangements.

LaFollette Press

August 15, 2019

