Service Information Harp Funeral Home 572 South Main Street Jellico , TN 37762 (423)-784-6364

Otis Gene Hatfield, age 62, of White Oak (Duff), passed away Tuesday, Oct. 29 at the Jellico Medical Center. He was born Feb. 26, 1957 in Valley Creek.

He is preceded in death by his father, Ellis Lindsay Hatfield; mother, Della Mae Blew Hatfield; brothers, Lonnie, Donnie, and Elbert Hatfield; sisters, Irene Hatfield and Juanita Hatfield.

He is survived by his wife of forty-three years, Aleta Maria Evans Hatfield; son, Otis James Hatfield and wife, Amanda; grandchildren, Brooklyn and Jersey; brothers, Paul Hatfield and Betty, Carl Edward Hatfield and Sheila, J.L. Hatfield and Irene, Troy Hatfield and Patsy, Billy Ray Hatfield and Nona; sisters, Edna York and Charles, Beatrice Keener and Jimmy Sales, Myrtle Burns and Almer Partin; mother-in-law, Ada Evans; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.

The family received friends Friday, Nov. 1 at the Harp Funeral Home chapel.

Funeral service Saturday, Nov. 2 at the Funeral Home with the Rev. Kirk Pierce and the Bro. Clyde Davis officiating. The burial followed in the Oddfellow Cemetery (White Oak).

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

November 7, 2019

