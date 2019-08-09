Owen Delano Irwin

Owen Delano Irwin, age 87, of LaFollette, passed away Saturday, April 27. He was a retired U.S. Army Veteran with 22 years of service. He was of the Baptist Faith. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Helen Hicks; parents, Baxter and Verlin Heatherly Irwin; sisters, Mildred Sieber, Virginia Smith, Rosalee Irwin, Dorthy Jardet; brothers, Leo, Eugene, Kenneth and Vance Irwin.
He is survived by his wife, Glenna Irwin; sister, Edith Irwin; daughters, Gwen Davis and Janet Jackson; sons, William Irwin and wife Tia, Jackie Goddard and wife Marty, Jeff Monday, Gregory Goddard and wife Penny; grandchildren, Andrew Goddard and Lakia Hicks; great-grandchildren, Neylan Goddard and Nathan Hicks.
Family received friends Monday, with the service followed at Cross-Smith Funeral Home chapel. The Rev. Jonathon Bruce officiated with interment Tuesday, at Powell Valley Cemetery with Military Honors by Campbell County Honor Guard.
LaFollette Press
May 9, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 10, 2019
