Owen Delano Irwin, age 87, of LaFollette, passed away Saturday, April 27. He was a retired U.S. Army Veteran with 22 years of service. He was of the Baptist Faith. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Helen Hicks; parents, Baxter and Verlin Heatherly Irwin; sisters, Mildred Sieber, Virginia Smith, Rosalee Irwin, Dorthy Jardet; brothers, Leo, Eugene, Kenneth and Vance Irwin.
He is survived by his wife, Glenna Irwin; sister, Edith Irwin; daughters, Gwen Davis and Janet Jackson; sons, William Irwin and wife Tia, Jackie Goddard and wife Marty, Jeff Monday, Gregory Goddard and wife Penny; grandchildren, Andrew Goddard and Lakia Hicks; great-grandchildren, Neylan Goddard and Nathan Hicks.
Family received friends Monday, with the service followed at Cross-Smith Funeral Home chapel. The Rev. Jonathon Bruce officiated with interment Tuesday, at Powell Valley Cemetery with Military Honors by Campbell County Honor Guard.
Condolences may be made at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com
The Cross-Smith Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements,
LaFollette Press
May 9, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 10, 2019