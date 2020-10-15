P. Gene Walters, age 79, of LaFollette, died on Thursday, Oct. 8, at home.

Gene was born Sept. 19, 1941 in Westbourne, to the late Herbert and Alfa Walters.

He is survived by his daughter Regina Asbury of Knoxville; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

The family received friends on Sunday, Oct. 11, in the chapel of Martin-Wilson Funeral Home, with funeral services following with the Rev. Cecil Johnson and the Rev. Eddie Johnson officiating. Family and friends met on Monday, Oct. 12, at Leachland Family Cemetery in Eagan, interment with military honors by the Campbell County Honor Guard.

Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

October 15, 2020

