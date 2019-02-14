Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pamela Ann "Pam" Farmer. View Sign



She was preceded in death by mother, Hannah Harris; and Charles E. Harris, Sr., who she thought of as a father.

She is survived by husband, Jeff Farmer; son, Travis Walker, and wife, Randa; is blessed to be called Nana by Hunter Anderson and Traelynn Walker; father, Phillip Bowes; brother, Charles Harris, Jr., and wife, Kimberly; nieces, Rachel Branam, and husband, Anthony, Alyssa Harris and Carmen Harris; and several other relatives and friends.

Funeral services were held on Friday, Feb. 8 at Walters Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Ronnie Poston officiating. Family and friends met on Saturday, Feb. 9 at Walters Funeral Home and proceeded to Bakers Forge Cemetery for graveside services and interment. The family received friends on Friday before funeral services.

Walters Funeral Home, of LaFollette, was in charge of the arrangements.



509 East Central Ave.

Lafollette , TN 37766

