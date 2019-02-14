Pamela Ann "Pam" Farmer, age 55, of LaFollette, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, Feb. 4. She was a member of Forks Grove Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by mother, Hannah Harris; and Charles E. Harris, Sr., who she thought of as a father.
She is survived by husband, Jeff Farmer; son, Travis Walker, and wife, Randa; is blessed to be called Nana by Hunter Anderson and Traelynn Walker; father, Phillip Bowes; brother, Charles Harris, Jr., and wife, Kimberly; nieces, Rachel Branam, and husband, Anthony, Alyssa Harris and Carmen Harris; and several other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held on Friday, Feb. 8 at Walters Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Ronnie Poston officiating. Family and friends met on Saturday, Feb. 9 at Walters Funeral Home and proceeded to Bakers Forge Cemetery for graveside services and interment. The family received friends on Friday before funeral services.
