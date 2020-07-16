Pamela Jane Bailey, age 59, of LaFollette, died on Thursday, July 9.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Lynn Bailey; father, Alfred Bowling.

She is survived by her mother, Maria Newport Bowling; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Family and friends met at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceed to Mt. Zion Cemetery Graveside Services and Interment with the Rev. George Asbury officiating.

The family request for those attending to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

July 16, 2020



