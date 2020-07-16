1/
Pamela Jane Bailey
Pamela Jane Bailey, age 59, of LaFollette, died on Thursday, July 9.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Lynn Bailey; father, Alfred Bowling.
She is survived by her mother, Maria Newport Bowling; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Family and friends met at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceed to Mt. Zion Cemetery Graveside Services and Interment with the Rev. George Asbury officiating.
The family request for those attending to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
July 16, 2020

Published in LaFollette Press from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7441
