Pamela Sue Thompson, age 51, of Jacksboro died on Feb. 28. She was a member of Bear Wallow Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her father, Charles Cross.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Thompson; daughters, Megan Cross, Kelsey Thompson and Kaley Thompson; son, Dylan Thompson; mother, Barbara Sharp; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Family received friends March 2nd at Cross-Smith Funeral Home. Funeral services followed at Cross-Smith Chapel and the Rev. Don Allen and the Rev. Jerry Foust officiated.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
March 5, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on Mar. 6, 2020