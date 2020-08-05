1/
Pat Pierce
Pat Pierce, age 85, of LaFollette, died on Friday, July 31.
He is preceded in death by his son, Patrick Harlan Pierce; parents, Fred and Suddie Earls Pierce.
HE is survived by his wife of 49 years, Fay Pierce; daughter, Kimberly Nicole Walker; sons, Victor Pierce, Todd Pierce, Nathan Pierce, Jason Pierce and Fred Pierce; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Family received friends Tuesday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with the funeral to follow at Cross-Smith Chapel with the Rev. Kevin Hopkins officiating interment to follow at Powell Valley Cemetery.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
August 6, 2020

Published in LaFollette Press from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7441
