Pat Pierce, age 85, of LaFollette, died on Friday, July 31.

He is preceded in death by his son, Patrick Harlan Pierce; parents, Fred and Suddie Earls Pierce.

HE is survived by his wife of 49 years, Fay Pierce; daughter, Kimberly Nicole Walker; sons, Victor Pierce, Todd Pierce, Nathan Pierce, Jason Pierce and Fred Pierce; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Family received friends Tuesday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with the funeral to follow at Cross-Smith Chapel with the Rev. Kevin Hopkins officiating interment to follow at Powell Valley Cemetery.

Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

August 6, 2020



