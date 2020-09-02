Pat Steakley, age 68, of LaFollette, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 29. She was a member of Little White Oak Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jackie Ray Steakley; father, James Lee; mother, Anna Mae Wells Bowman; step-father, Bart Bowman; sister, Barbara Goins, Betty Jo Steakley; brothers, Pete and Jimmy Lee.
She loved her kids grandkids and was all about her family, she volunteered at the Campbell County Historical Society and enjoyed geneology and working in her flowers.
She is survived by her daughters, Marietta and Delain Williams; sons, Roy Steakley, Mike Steakley (Glenda), Steve Steakley (Loretta); 13 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; brother, B.J. Bowman; sisters, Linda Bratcher, Annie Ruth Lewis; and a host of relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Family and Friends may stop by Cross-Smith Funeral Home Tuesday, Sept. 1.
Graveside Service and Interment was Tuesday at Well Springs Cemetery with the Rev. B.J. Bowman officiating.
Special thanks to U.T Hospice especially Ben Neal Chaplin, Delona Hutchinson, Don Bradley, MSW, Kim admissions nurse. We could not have completed this journey without you.
Online condolences may be given at www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangments.
LaFollette Press
September 3, 2020