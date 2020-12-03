Patricia Ann (Pat) Maples, age 77, of Speedwell, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25.
She was of the Baptist faith, the owner of The Book Rack and involved with Woodmen Life.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Carl Maples; parents, Jake and Lula Goins Hill; infant brother, Benjamin Hill.
She is survived by her children, Starla and Charles Miller, Ronnie and Rhonda Maples; grandchildren, Amber (Tim) Hatfield, Kayla (Travis) Camp, Andrew (Raven) Maples, Brandi (Josh) McCarty and Candi (Matthew) Webb; great-grandchildren, Savannah Hatfield, Sarah Hatfield, Jesse Camp, Elijah Camp, Elizabeth Camp and Akria Chesser; special sister, Frankie Nelson and husband Larry; sister-in-law, Ann Queener and husband Bill; brothers-in-law, Ray Simpson and Robert Stevens; and several nieces and nephews and other relatives to mourn her passing.
A special thank you for the great care given by the nurses and staff at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Amedisys Home Health Care and Hospice, and Thompson Oncology Group.
Family received friends Saturday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home.
Funeral services were Saturday at Cross-Smith Chapel with the Rev. Sampson Ridenour officiating.
Interment followed at Well Springs Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Campbell County Cancer Association, P.O. Box 122, Jacksboro, TN 37757.
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
December 3, 2020