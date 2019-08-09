Patricia Ann Prim, age 72, of Jacksboro, died on Saturday, May 25. She was born July 29, 1946 in Monroe, Michigan to the late Orville Preston and Ruby Carter Withrow.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Roy Prim.She is survived by her her son, Preston Prim.
Visitation was Tuesday, May 28, in the chapel of Martin Wilson Funeral Home. Her graveside service was Wednesday, May 29, at Campbell Memorial Gardens with Rev. Bo Freeman officiating. Family and friends will meet at the cemetery.
The Martin Wilson Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
May 30, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 10, 2019