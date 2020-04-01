Patricia Ann (Freels) Sims, age 73, of Dayton, Ohio, formerly of LaFollette, died on Tuesday, March 24.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Huston Freels and Lucretia Gillette.
She is survived by her sons, Charles, Jeff and Jerry Sherouse, Jimmy Flatter; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
A private family Graveside service and interment will be held Saturday, March, 28 at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
April 2, 2020
