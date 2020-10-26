Patricia Ann Stevens, age 67, of LaFollette, died on Sunday, Oct. 18. She was born on Jan. 1, 1953 to the late William and Pricie Sloan.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her sons, Mitchell Stevens, Jr. and Patrick O'Brian Stevens.

She is survived by her loving husband, Mitchell Stevens of LaFollette; son, Shawn Stevens of Middlesboro, Kentucky; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

The family received friends on Wednesday, Oct. 21, in the chapel of Martin Wilson Funeral Home with funeral services following with the Rev. Bo Freeman officiating. The family and friends will meet at Martin Wilson Funeral Home on Thursday, Oct. 22, to go in funeral procession to Powell Valley Cemetery for an internment.

Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

October 22, 2020



