1/
Patricia Ann Stevens
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Ann Stevens, age 67, of LaFollette, died on Sunday, Oct. 18. She was born on Jan. 1, 1953 to the late William and Pricie Sloan.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her sons, Mitchell Stevens, Jr. and Patrick O'Brian Stevens.
She is survived by her loving husband, Mitchell Stevens of LaFollette; son, Shawn Stevens of Middlesboro, Kentucky; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
The family received friends on Wednesday, Oct. 21, in the chapel of Martin Wilson Funeral Home with funeral services following with the Rev. Bo Freeman officiating. The family and friends will meet at Martin Wilson Funeral Home on Thursday, Oct. 22, to go in funeral procession to Powell Valley Cemetery for an internment.
Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
October 22, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in LaFollette Press from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Martin Wilson Funeral Home
700 West Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7452
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved