Patsy Dale Huddleston, age 64, of Jellico, died on Sunday, Jan. 12 at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born on Feb. 28, 1955 to the late Kenny (Bud) Huddleston and Elsie Mae (Parrot) Huddleston in Jellico. She was a member of Tannery Hollow Missionary Baptist Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Michelle Huddleston; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

The family received friends Tuesday, Jan. 14 at the Cox & Son Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral followed with the Rev. Kenny Buckner and the Rev. Benji Johnson officiating. Special music provided by the Rev. James Hackler and Mrs. Lisa Hackler. Interment followed in the Douglas Cemetery.

Cox & Son Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

January 16, 2020

