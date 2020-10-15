

Patsy Joann Byrge, age 65, of Jacksboro, died on Tuesday, Oct. 6.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Helen Ford Blankenblicker.

She is survived by her husband, Gary Byrge; daughter, Lesia Nelson; stepson, Joey Byrge; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Family received friends Thursday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home.

Funeral service followed at Cross-Smith Chapel with the Rev. Thomas Adkins officiating.

Family and friends met Friday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceeded to Bakers Forge for interment.

Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

October 15, 2020



