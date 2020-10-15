1/
Patsy Joann Byrge
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patsy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Patsy Joann Byrge, age 65, of Jacksboro, died on Tuesday, Oct. 6.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Helen Ford Blankenblicker.
She is survived by her husband, Gary Byrge; daughter, Lesia Nelson; stepson, Joey Byrge; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Family received friends Thursday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home.
Funeral service followed at Cross-Smith Chapel with the Rev. Thomas Adkins officiating.
Family and friends met Friday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceeded to Bakers Forge for interment.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
October 15, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in LaFollette Press from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7441
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved