Patsy Joanne Burton, age 79, of Jacksboro, passed away on Thursday, March 12. She was a member of East Jacksboro Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her grandson, Brandon McCreary; great-granddaughter, Valentina McCreary; parents, Charlie and Bessie Wilson Chapman; and several brothers and sisters to mourn her passing.
She is survived by her husband, R.L. Burton; daughter, Rita and Dean Wilhoit; son, Robert and Teresa Burton; grandchildren, Brittany and Shaun Cross, Riley Burton, Bridget and Paul Cox, Christina Delacruz; great-grandchildren, J.R. Cross, Chanler McCreary, Caden McCreary, Lauro Delacruz; sister, Linda Jenkins; sister-in-law, Geraldine Burton, Becky Burton, Lucy Beaver; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Family received friends Sunday, March 15 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with funeral service at Cross-Smith Chapel, with the Rev. Johnny Vanover and the Rev. Mark Gillum officiating. Family and friends met Monday, March 16 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceed to Mt. Paran Cemetery for Interment.
LaFollette Press
March 19, 2020
