Patsy Joanne Burton (1940 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patsy Joanne Burton.
Service Information
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN
37766
(423)-562-7441
Obituary
Send Flowers

Patsy Joanne Burton, age 79, of Jacksboro, passed away on Thursday, March 12. She was a member of East Jacksboro Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her grandson, Brandon McCreary; great-granddaughter, Valentina McCreary; parents, Charlie and Bessie Wilson Chapman; and several brothers and sisters to mourn her passing.
She is survived by her husband, R.L. Burton; daughter, Rita and Dean Wilhoit; son, Robert and Teresa Burton; grandchildren, Brittany and Shaun Cross, Riley Burton, Bridget and Paul Cox, Christina Delacruz; great-grandchildren, J.R. Cross, Chanler McCreary, Caden McCreary, Lauro Delacruz; sister, Linda Jenkins; sister-in-law, Geraldine Burton, Becky Burton, Lucy Beaver; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Family received friends Sunday, March 15 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with funeral service at Cross-Smith Chapel, with the Rev. Johnny Vanover and the Rev. Mark Gillum officiating. Family and friends met Monday, March 16 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceed to Mt. Paran Cemetery for Interment.
Condolences may be given online at www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
March 19, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on Mar. 19, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.