Patsy was born in Lake City, on Nov. 21, 1948 to the late Johnny Phillips and Jane Kennedy Phillips. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, George Lowe; sons, Baby Christopher and Stacy Lowe; step-dad Lloyd Brown.

She is survived by her daughters, Angela Lowe and Brittany Lowe; and a host of other relatives to mourn her passing.

Visitation was held Sunday, Aug. 25 at Hatmaker Funeral Home. Funeral services followed with the Rev. Wayne Phillips officiating.

Family and friends met at Hatmaker Funeral Home Monday, Aug. 26 and went in procession to Woodlawn Cemetery in LaFollette for graveside service.

Hatmaker Funeral Home of Lake City was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

August 29, 2019

William Young Roddy

William Young Roddy, Sr., age 77, of Caryville, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 21. He was a United States Army Veteran, and a retired construction worker. William loved fishing, hunting, and watching baseball.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Luther and Reba Roddy; sisters, Dorothy Young and Kathleen Roddy; brothers, Ed and Johnny Roddy; son-in-law, Mike Sampsel.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, "Sally" Sue Roddy; children, Belinda (Sampsel) Daugherty and husband, Charles, Billy Roddy and wife, Regina (Phillips) Roddy, Luther Roddy and wife, Jennifer (Lascola) Roddy; 12 grandkids; 7 great-grandkids; sisters, Martha Rucker of LaFollette, and Jackie Roddy of Knoxville; several nieces, nephews, and other relatives to mourn her passing.

Family received friends Saturday, Aug. 24 followed by the funeral service in the chapel of Martin-Wilson Funeral Home with the Rev. George Asbury officiating. Inurnment followed at Powell Valley Cemetery with military honors provided by Campbell County Honor Guard.

William's guest book may be viewed at

Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

August 29, 2019

