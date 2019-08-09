Patsy Sue Cuel, age 72, passed away May 28, at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center of Knoxville. She was born July 23, 1946 in Jellico, to the Late Horace and Lillie Carroll Ivey.
She is preceded in death by her infant daughter, Sheila Cuel;, father, Horace Ivey; mother, Lillie Carroll Ivey; brothers, J.S. (Jay) Ivey and George Ivey.
She is survived by her husband, of 53 years Jack Cuel; children, Vonda and husband Johnny Swafford, son, Bryan Cuel all of Jellico, son, Joe and wife Monica Cuel of Huntsville, and son, Tim Cuel of Jellico; sister, Shirley Violet and family of Mason, Ohio; special niece, who was raised as a sister Clara Perkins and family of Jellico; A host of nieces and nephews and family and friends to mourn her passing. Family received friends Thursday, May 30, with funeral followed with the Rev. Billy Carpenter and the Rev. Kenneth Carr officiating at the Llewellyn Funeral Home in Jellico. Burial Friday May 31, at the Douglas Cemetery in Wooldridge.
The Llewellyn Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
June 6, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 10, 2019