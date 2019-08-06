Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Edward Foust. View Sign Service Information Martin Wilson Funeral Home 700 West Central Avenue La Follette , TN 37766 (423)-562-7452 Send Flowers Obituary



Paul was a loving husband of 51 years, father, grandfather and great-grandfather that enjoyed spending time with his family. He also enjoyed working outdoors in his garden, running bulldozers, backhoes, and playing in dirt.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Roy Lee Foust Sr. and Lucille (Martin) Foust; sister, Mary Lou Collins.

Paul is survived by his wife, Carolyn (Wilson) Foust of LaFollette; son, the Rev. Jerry Foust and wife Debra of Caryville; daughter, Rebecca (Foust) Bowling and husband Ray of Jacksboro; brothers, Roy Lee "RL" Foust Jr. of Rocky Top, Gene Foust and wife Sue of Rocky Top, David Foust and wife Michelle of North Carolina; grandchildren,Timothy Bowling and wife Tia of Jacksboro, Faith (Bowling) Stevens and husband Eric of Farragut, Joshua Bowling of Jacksboro, Jacob Foust and wife MaKala Caryville, Maria and Brittany Foust of Caryville; great-grandchildren, Bentli Beaty, Emilia Stevens, and Grayson Foust; Special niece, Sherry Woodward; Several other nieces, nephews, friends, and relatives.

Visitation was Thursday, April 11, in the chapel of Martin Wilson Funeral Home followed by funeral service with the Rev. Jerry Foust and the Rev. Charlie Golden officiating. Friends and family will meet Friday, April 12,at Martin Wilson Funeral Home to go in procession to Campbell Memorial Gardens for interment.

Paul's guestbook may be viewed at

The Martin Wilson Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

April 18, 2019

