Paul Gene Wilhoit, age 66, of Jacksboro, died on Monday, July 6.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Emma Jane Wilhoit; step-father, Leon Ford.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Wanda Wilhoit; sons, Anthony Paul White and Dustin Eugene Wilhoit; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
No services are planned.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
July 9, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.