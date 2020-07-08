Paul Gene Wilhoit, age 66, of Jacksboro, died on Monday, July 6.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Emma Jane Wilhoit; step-father, Leon Ford.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Wanda Wilhoit; sons, Anthony Paul White and Dustin Eugene Wilhoit; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

No services are planned.

Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

July 9, 2020



