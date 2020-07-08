1/
Paul Gene Wilhoit
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Gene Wilhoit, age 66, of Jacksboro, died on Monday, July 6.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Emma Jane Wilhoit; step-father, Leon Ford.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Wanda Wilhoit; sons, Anthony Paul White and Dustin Eugene Wilhoit; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
No services are planned.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
July 9, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in LaFollette Press from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7441
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved