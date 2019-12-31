Paul Harrison Fuston, age 67, of LaFollette, died on Thursday, Dec. 26.
He is preceded in death by his son, David Matthew Fuston; parents, Matthew Fuston and Clara Collins; ex-wife, Pamela Smith.
He is survived by his sons, Tommy Fuston, Paul Fuston, Jr.; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
A private interment will be held at the Fuston Cemetery in Jellico.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
