Paul L. Comer, age 83, of Jacksboro, passed away Friday July 10. He was a member of Long Hollow Baptist Church and a retired carpenter.
He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Dovie White Comer; brother, George B. Comer; sisters, Ruth Riggs, Nell Jordan, Lavon Petree and Jewel Chapman.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Sue Giles Comer; daughter, Penni Seal and husband Kennon Seal; son, Rick Comer and Joan Comer; grandson, Jeremy David Stewart; brother, Jim Comer; sister, Betty Heatherly; special friend and neighbor, Judy Minton;
special friend, Nephateria Bean; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Family received friends Monday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with Funeral to follow at with the Rev. Johnny Vanover officiating. Family and friends met Tuesday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceed to Sunrise Cemetery for interment.
Condolences may be given online at www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
July 16, 2020

Published in LaFollette Press from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
