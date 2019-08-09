Rev. Paul Leon Hembree, age 85, of LaFollette passed away Sunday, June 9. He was pastor of High Knob Baptist Church for over 45 years, a retired coal miner and former pastor of Clear Branch Baptist Church.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Kathy Fultz Hembree; parents, Cedrick and Rosetta Sheckles Hembree; sisters, Nettie Jean Murray, Joyce Harrell.
He is survived by his sons, Roger and Kim Hembree, Bill and Jayna Hembree; grandchildren, Lindsey (Daniel) Lawson, Brittany Hembree, Hollie (Josh) Etters, Kayla (John) Davis; great grandchildren, J.J. Etters, Eli Lawson, Chad Davis, Kynslee Lawson,
Emma Smith, Grayson Etters, Colton Davis; sister, Thelma McCulley.
Family received friends Tuesday, June 11, at High Knob Baptist Church with funeral services followed with the Rev. Bill Braden and the Bro. Phil Rutherford officaiting.
Family and friends met Wednesday, June 12 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceed to Powell Valley Cemetery for Interment.
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com.
The Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
June 13, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 10, 2019