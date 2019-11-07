Paul Tiller, age 82, of LaFollette, passed away Saturday, Nov. 2. He was a member of East LaFollette Baptist Church where he taught Sunday school for many years. Paul was a U. S. Army Veteran and a retired Mechanic with Imperial Reading. Paul truly loved his granddaughter and great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Harry Tiller and Thelma Queener Tiller; brother and sister-in-law, Dan and Sandra Tiller.
He is survived by his wife, Yvonne Tiller; daughter, Brenda Hicks and husband, Bobby; granddaughter, Kelli Hicks Pickett and husband, Brent; great-grandchildren, Jackson Cole and Olivia Grace; nephew, Brian Tiller; and several cousins, other relatives, and friends to mourn his passing.
The family received friends Monday, Nov. 4 before funeral service. Funeral services Monday at Walters Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Zach Lloyd officiating. Family and Friends will meet Tuesday, Nov. 5 at Bakers Forge Cemetery for graveside services and interment with full military honors conducted by the Campbell County Honor Guard.
Online condolences for Paul can be made at www.waltersfuneralhome.net.
Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
November 7, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Nov. 8, 2019