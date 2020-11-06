1/1
Pauline (Ward) Green
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pauline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pauline "Ward" Green, age 82, of Jacksboro, passed away on Friday, Oct. 30. She was a member of Round Rock Baptist Church and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 415.
Pauline enjoyed cooking, dancing and being around her family whom she loved very much.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles "Charlie" Mitchell Green; parents, Roby and Maudie McGhee Ward; brothers, Ernest Ward and Ralph Ward; sister, Trula Kirby.
She is survived by her son, Michael Green of Jacksboro; daughters, Charline Vanover and husband Mike of Jacksboro, Sherry Brown and husband Tom of Jacksboro; brother, Clarence Ward of LaFollette; sisters, Evadean Daugherty and husband James of Caryville, Nadine Byrge and husband Bobby of LaFollette; grandchildren, Dana, Kristin, Thomas, Kaitlin, Ryley, Haidyn and Amanda; special friend, Irene Leach; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no services are planned at this time, but a memorial service will be announced at a later date.
The family has requested that masks be worn when the memorial service is planned.
Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
November 5, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in LaFollette Press from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Martin Wilson Funeral Home
700 West Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7452
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved