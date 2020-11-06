Pauline "Ward" Green, age 82, of Jacksboro, passed away on Friday, Oct. 30. She was a member of Round Rock Baptist Church and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 415.

Pauline enjoyed cooking, dancing and being around her family whom she loved very much.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles "Charlie" Mitchell Green; parents, Roby and Maudie McGhee Ward; brothers, Ernest Ward and Ralph Ward; sister, Trula Kirby.

She is survived by her son, Michael Green of Jacksboro; daughters, Charline Vanover and husband Mike of Jacksboro, Sherry Brown and husband Tom of Jacksboro; brother, Clarence Ward of LaFollette; sisters, Evadean Daugherty and husband James of Caryville, Nadine Byrge and husband Bobby of LaFollette; grandchildren, Dana, Kristin, Thomas, Kaitlin, Ryley, Haidyn and Amanda; special friend, Irene Leach; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no services are planned at this time, but a memorial service will be announced at a later date.

The family has requested that masks be worn when the memorial service is planned.

Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

November 5, 2020

