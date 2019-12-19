Pauline Roberts, age 71, of LaFollette, died on Friday, Dec. 13. She attended the House of Prayer and Praise.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Earl Venice and Pansy Jordan Roberts.
She is survived by her sons, Brian Keith Williams and Michael Robert Williams; and a host of friends and family to mourn her passing.
The family received friends on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at Walters Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside services and interment followed the service at Woodlawn Cemetery with her Bro. Rev. Venice Leon Roberts, Sr. officiating.
Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
December 19, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Dec. 20, 2019