Pauline (Cross) Ward

Service Information
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN
37766
(423)-562-7441
Obituary
Pauline Cross Ward, age 77, of LaFollette, passed away Sunday, Oct. 20. She was of the Baptist faith.
She is preceded in death by her husband, James Ward; parents, Finley and Nancy McGhee Cross; sisters, Yvonne Cross, Lela Smiddy and Reba North.
She is survived by her brother, Chester Cross; sisters, Margaret Hughes, Jewell Tackett, Patsy Price and Linda Bean; and several nieces and nephews to mourn her passing.
Family received friends Wednesday, Oct. 23 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and then proceeded to Campbell Memorial Gardens for a graveside service and interment with the Rev. Wade Walls officiating.
Condolences may be made online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
October 24, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Oct. 24, 2019
