Pearl W. Lynch, age 92, of LaFollette, died on Monday, Sept. 28.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Lynch; parents, William White and Ollie White Welch.

She is survived by her daughter, Wanda Lynch Swaby; son, David K. Lynch; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Funeral services were Friday, Oct. 2 at Walters Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Mike Grooms officiating.

The family received friends Friday before funeral services.

Family and friends met Saturday, Oct. 3, at Walters Funeral Home and proceeded to Sunrise Cemetery for graveside services and interment with the Bro. Greg Miller officiating.

Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

October 8, 2020

