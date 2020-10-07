1/
Pearl W. Lynch
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pearl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pearl W. Lynch, age 92, of LaFollette, died on Monday, Sept. 28. 
She is preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Lynch; parents, William White and Ollie White Welch.
She is survived by her daughter, Wanda Lynch Swaby; son, David K. Lynch; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Funeral services were Friday, Oct. 2 at Walters Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Mike Grooms officiating.
The family received friends Friday before funeral services.
Family and friends met Saturday, Oct. 3, at Walters Funeral Home and proceeded to Sunrise Cemetery for graveside services and interment with the Bro. Greg Miller officiating.
Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
October 8, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in LaFollette Press from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Walters Funeral Home - LaFollette
509 East Central Ave.
Lafollette, TN 37766
(423) 562-2424
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved