Peggy Sue Whitt, age 77, of LaFollette, formerly of Fairborn, Ohio, died on Sunday, July 12.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Whitt; daughter, Sheila Whitt; parents, Roy and Mae Layne.

She is survived by her sons, Tony Lee Whitt and Michael Whitt; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Whitt will be taken to Belton-Stroup Funeral Home in Fairborn, Ohio, for Funeral Services and Interment on Wednesday, July 15.

Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

July 16, 2020



