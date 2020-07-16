1/
Peggy Sue Whitt
Peggy Sue Whitt, age 77, of LaFollette, formerly of Fairborn, Ohio, died on Sunday, July 12.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Whitt; daughter, Sheila Whitt; parents, Roy and Mae Layne.
She is survived by her sons, Tony Lee Whitt and Michael Whitt; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Whitt will be taken to Belton-Stroup Funeral Home in Fairborn, Ohio, for Funeral Services and Interment on Wednesday, July 15.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
July 16, 2020

Published in LaFollette Press from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Calling hours
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Belton Stroup Funeral Home
JUL
15
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Belton Stroup Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Belton Stroup Funeral Home
422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road
Fairborn, OH 45324
937-879-0800
