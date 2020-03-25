Phillip Keith Lillie, age 75, of LaFollette, died on Monday, March 16.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 21 years, Minda Lillie, who was Miss Indiana in 1972; parents, Elmer and Bessie Walters Lillie.
He is survived by many other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
He will be laid to rest at the East Tennessee State Veteran's Cemetery in Knoxville.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
