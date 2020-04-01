Pitney (Larry) Tackett, age 63, of Rocky Top, passed away on Sunday, March 29. Pitney was retired from RTE, he was a man of many talents and was always willing to lend a helping hand. We will always remember his favorite saying, "Life is Good Today."
He is preceded in death by his father, Luther Tackett; sister, Faye McKamey; brother, Ray Tackett, Sr.; father-in-law, George McFarland and brother-in-law, Mark McFarland.
He is survived by his wife, Renee Tackett; daughter, Mykaela Elizabeth Tackett; mother, Ella McGhee Tackett; brothers, Laymond and Dana Tackatt, Clay and Glenda Tackett; sister, Della and Ronnie Kitts; mother-in-law, Correna McFarland; sister-in-law, Lisa and husband Stacey Malicote; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Family and friends may call at their convenience 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 4, at Cross-Smith Funeral Home. A private Graveside Service will be held.
