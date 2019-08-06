Polly Ann Bowman, Age 65, of Jellico, passed away Monday, April 01, at the Jellico Medical Center. She was born September 30, 1953 in Jellico.

Polly is preceded in death by her father, Luther Lee Justice Jr.; mother, Bessie Evelyn Stanfield Gustafson; sister, Shirley Justice brother-in-law, Donnie Cox;

She is survived by her, husband, Jimmy Ray Bowman; son, Daniel Bowman and wife, Ashley; grandchildren, Derick Bowman, Laklee Bowman, Kayden Bowman, Alyssa Bowman; sisters, Donna Kennedy and husband, Larry, Velma Cox; A host of nieces, nephews, friends, and family to mourn her passing.

The family received friends Thursday, April 04, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral followed at the Funeral Home. Officiating was the Rev. Wayne Barton.

Polly's wishes were to be cremated following her Funeral.

The family has requested donations be made to Harp Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press.

April 11, 2019.

