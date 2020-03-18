Ponchieta Lee (Robinson) Miller, born March 11, 1934, in Richmond, Indiana and
peacefully went to be with Jesus on March 13, in Palmetto, Florida. She attended Faith Way Assembly of God Church. She was a Sunday School teacher for many years. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved her church and everyone in it. She loved Jesus!! She had a wonderful sense of humor. She will be missed by all.
She is preceded in death by her husband, James L. Miller; parents,Virgil and Helen (Coalter) Robinson.
She is survived by her daughters, Kathy Applewhite of Ellenton, Florida and Mary Ann
Burgio of Sparr, Florida; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Noon to 1 p.m. Friday, March 20, in the chapel of Martin Wilson
Funeral Home followed by funeral service at 1 p.m. with Steve Bruce officiating.
Following funeral service, friends and family will go in procession to Anderson
Memorial Gardens in Clinton.
Ponchieta's guestbook may be viewed at martinwilsonfuneralhome.com
Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
March 19, 2020
